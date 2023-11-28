Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pinal County, Arizona, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sedona Red Rock High School at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
