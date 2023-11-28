The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Sean Durzi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • Durzi has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • Durzi has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Durzi's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 2 1 1 25:04 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 26:03 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

