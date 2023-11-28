Will Travis Boyd Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
Will Travis Boyd find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Boyd stats and insights
- Boyd is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Boyd has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Boyd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|7:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|7:06
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|5:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
