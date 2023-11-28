Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Troy Stecher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stecher stats and insights
- Stecher has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Stecher has zero points on the power play.
- Stecher's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.