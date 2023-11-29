How to Watch Arizona State vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Bearkats allow to opponents.
- The Bearkats are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 224th.
- The Sun Devils score 8.1 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Bearkats allow (72.3).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Sun Devils were better in home games last year, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 71-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 77-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.