Arizona State vs. Sam Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Sam Houston matchup.
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|Sam Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-275
|+220
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Arizona State has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Sun Devils have hit the over just once this season.
- Sam Houston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this year, five out of the Bearkats' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 55th in the country. It is far below that, 123rd, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
