The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Sun Devils have hit the over just once this season.

Sam Houston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this year, five out of the Bearkats' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 55th in the country. It is far below that, 123rd, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.