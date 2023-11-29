The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • Games featuring the Sun Devils have hit the over just once this season.
  • Sam Houston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • So far this year, five out of the Bearkats' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 55th in the country. It is far below that, 123rd, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

