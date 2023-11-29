Wednesday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Desert Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Arizona State to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 76, Sam Houston 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-11.8)

Arizona State (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Arizona State's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Sam Houston's is 4-2-0. One of the Sun Devils' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Bearkats' games have gone over.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils average 64.2 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (111th in college basketball). They have a -15 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Arizona State pulls down 32.2 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while conceding 40.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.6 boards per game.

Arizona State hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) while shooting 28.8% from deep (308th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game while shooting 30.1%.

The Sun Devils rank 343rd in college basketball by averaging 81.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 101st in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona State has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (89th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (77th in college basketball).

