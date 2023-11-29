Arizona State vs. Sam Houston November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|117th
|68
|Points Allowed
|59.3
|4th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
