The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 135.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -6.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State and its opponents have combined to score more than 135.5 points two times this season (in five games).

Arizona State's games this season have had an average of 131.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Sun Devils are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Sun Devils have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona State, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 2 40% 64.2 139.3 67.2 139.5 140.9 Sam Houston 5 83.3% 75.1 139.3 72.3 139.5 137

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils average 8.1 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Bearkats allow (72.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Sam Houston 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Sam Houston 10-5 Home Record 12-1 7-6 Away Record 11-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.