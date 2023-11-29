Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cochise County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cochise County, Arizona? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Cochise County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 29
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
