Eric Gordon could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

In his last time on the court, a 116-113 win over the Knicks, Gordon tallied 25 points.

In this article we will look at Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 15.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.2 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.4 PRA -- 20.1 20.9 PR -- 17 17.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.3



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.

He's taken 7.1 threes per game, or 20.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.6 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.4 assists per game.

The Raptors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Eric Gordon vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 27 9 3 2 2 1 1 2/3/2023 34 28 3 5 2 0 1 11/9/2022 29 10 3 2 1 0 1

