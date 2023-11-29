WAC foes meet when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Antelopes have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have knocked down.
  • Grand Canyon has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 200th.
  • The Antelopes record 81.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 80.1 the Vaqueros allow.
  • When Grand Canyon scores more than 80.1 points, it is 3-0.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Grand Canyon performed better in home games last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in away games.
  • The Antelopes ceded 64.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in road games.
  • Grand Canyon drained 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 San Francisco W 76-72 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 South Carolina L 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State W 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State - Grand Canyon University Arena

