How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAC foes meet when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- Tarleton State vs SFA (7:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Abilene Christian vs UT Arlington (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, the Antelopes have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have knocked down.
- Grand Canyon has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 200th.
- The Antelopes record 81.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 80.1 the Vaqueros allow.
- When Grand Canyon scores more than 80.1 points, it is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Grand Canyon performed better in home games last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in away games.
- The Antelopes ceded 64.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- Grand Canyon drained 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|W 76-72
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.