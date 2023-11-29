Wednesday's WAC slate will see the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-13.5) 152.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-13.5) 151.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

Antelopes games have hit the over twice this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Vaqueros games have hit the over.

