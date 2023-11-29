The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) will try to end a five-game losing streak when visiting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros put up 5.2 more points per game (60.0) than the Antelopes allow (54.8).

When it scores more than 54.8 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.

Grand Canyon is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.

The Antelopes average 62.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 73.0 the Vaqueros allow.

The Antelopes are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Vaqueros concede to opponents (42.2%).

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Naudia Evans: 9.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 45.5 FG% Shay Fano: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

Grand Canyon Schedule