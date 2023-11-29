The Phoenix Suns, with Kevin Durant, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Durant, in his previous game (November 22 win against the Warriors), put up 32 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Durant's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 31.4 33.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.2 Assists 4.5 5.5 6.2 PRA -- 44 46.8 PR -- 38.5 40.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 20.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

Durant is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Durant's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Raptors are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.6 points per game.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 14th in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 37 28 4 3 2 0 1 12/2/2022 38 17 9 7 0 2 0 11/23/2022 33 12 7 5 2 3 0 10/21/2022 35 27 5 6 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.