The UCSB Gauchos (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UCSB Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM UCSB (-13.5) 149.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSB (-13.5) 148.5 -1250 +710 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Lumberjacks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

UCSB has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Gauchos and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

