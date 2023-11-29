Wednesday's game between the UNLV Rebels (6-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) squaring off at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 80-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNLV, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lumberjacks came out on top in their last game 74-70 against Youngstown State on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 80, Northern Arizona 60

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks took down the Portland Pilots in a 66-65 win on November 24. It was their best victory of the season.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 121) on November 24

74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 262) on November 25

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 303) on November 19

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sophie Glancey: 11.5 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.5 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Grace Beasley: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Olivia Moran: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a +8 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 69.5 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 251st in college basketball.

