The UCSB Gauchos (0-2) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Top Players (2022-23)

Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 180th 71.7 Points Scored 73.7 129th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 30.0 278th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 338th 5.5 3pt Made 8.4 66th 95th 14.2 Assists 13.3 157th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.3 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.