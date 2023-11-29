The UCSB Gauchos (3-2) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -13.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 148.5 combined points scored.

Northern Arizona's games this season have had an average of 139.2 points, 9.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Northern Arizona has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Northern Arizona has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Lumberjacks have a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +600 on the moneyline.

Northern Arizona has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 3 75% 81.6 144.1 77.4 154.1 144.8 Northern Arizona 0 0% 62.5 144.1 76.7 154.1 144.7

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Gauchos allow.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 1-3-0 0-1 3-1-0 Northern Arizona 3-3-0 2-2 1-5-0

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSB Northern Arizona 12-3 Home Record 6-8 10-4 Away Record 3-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

