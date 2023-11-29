A pair of streaking squads square off when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) host the UNLV Rebels (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Lumberjacks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won six in a row.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Rebels put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lumberjacks give up.

UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Lumberjacks score 15.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Rebels allow (54.0).

Northern Arizona is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.0 points.

When UNLV gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 6-0.

The Lumberjacks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (35.6%).

The Rebels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sophie Glancey: 11.5 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.5 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Grace Beasley: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Olivia Moran: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Northern Arizona Schedule