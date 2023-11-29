Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pima County, Arizona today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 29
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood Ridge High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 29
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.