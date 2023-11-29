The Phoenix Suns (11-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Toronto Raptors (8-10). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Raptors matchup.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and AZFamily

TSN and AZFamily Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Suns vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 222.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-2.5) 224 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 113.2 per outing (16th in the league).

The Raptors have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 111.4 points per game, 22nd in league, while allowing 112.6 per contest, 13th in NBA) and have a -20 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 225.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has put together a 10-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto has put together a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 31.4

Suns and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

