The Phoenix Suns (11-6) are favored (-1.5) to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (8-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on TSN and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and AZFamily

TSN and AZFamily

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Suns vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 114 - Suns 113

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Raptors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-1.6)

Raptors (-1.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Suns have put together a 10-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 10-8-0 mark from the Raptors.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Toronto is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the total 70.6% of the time this season (12 out of 17). That's more often than Toronto and its opponents have (nine out of 18).

The Suns have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-4) this season while the Raptors have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns are posting 117.1 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are ceding 113.2 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).

Phoenix ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41 rebounds per game. It ranks 17th in the league by grabbing 44 boards per contest.

The Suns are putting up 26.4 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix is averaging 14.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

With a 39.3% three-point percentage this season, the Suns rank second-best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by draining 13.1 treys per contest.

