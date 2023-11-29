Suns vs. Raptors November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (5-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (5-6). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and AZFamily.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Suns vs. Raptors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- November 22 at home vs the Warriors
- November 19 at the Jazz
- November 26 at the Knicks
- November 24 at the Grizzlies
- November 21 at home vs the Trail Blazers
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.
- Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dennis Schroder averages 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Suns
|108.5
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|45.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|32.8%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.