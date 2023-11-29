The Phoenix Suns (5-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (5-6). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.

The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.

Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.

Suns vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Suns 108.5 Points Avg. 113.7 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 45.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 32.8% Three Point % 37.8%

