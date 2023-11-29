The Phoenix Suns (11-6) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Suns vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 222.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 12 times.

Phoenix has an average total of 230.4 in its contests this year, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won eight (66.7%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 8-4, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Suns vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 12 70.6% 117.1 228.5 113.2 225.8 226.5 Raptors 8 44.4% 111.4 228.5 112.6 225.8 221.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Suns have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in eight games at home, and it has covered six times in nine games on the road.

The 117.1 points per game the Suns put up are only 4.5 more points than the Raptors allow (112.6).

When Phoenix puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Suns and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-7 6-6 12-5 Raptors 10-8 6-6 9-9

Suns vs. Raptors Point Insights

Suns Raptors 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-8

