The Phoenix Suns (11-6) aim to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The Suns put up only 4.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors allow (112.6).

When Phoenix puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 9-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 115.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Phoenix is ceding 115.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.5 more points than it is allowing away from home (111.6).

When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have fared worse at home this season, draining 12.9 threes per game, compared to 13.2 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 41.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.8% mark on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries