Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Scottie Barnes and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Toronto Raptors matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and AZFamily

TSN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant's 31.4 points per game average is 1.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Durant has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +140) 0.5 (Over: +106)

Wednesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 10.5. That is equal to his scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

Nurkic averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

His 0.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Barnes' 18.9 points per game are 2.4 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Barnes averages 5.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Barnes' 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +108)

Wednesday's over/under for Pascal Siakam is 21.5 points. That's 1.7 more than his season average of 19.8.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.