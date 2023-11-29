Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (11-6) take on the Toronto Raptors (8-10) at Scotiabank Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, AZFamily

TSN, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Knicks on Sunday, 116-113. Their leading scorer was Devin Booker with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 5 11 0 2 1 Eric Gordon 25 2 2 0 1 6 Jordan Goodwin 14 7 5 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant posts 31.4 points, 7.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, making 53.3% of shots from the floor and 52.2% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is posting 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Booker is averaging 29.4 points, 8.9 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Eric Gordon averages 14.9 points, 2.1 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen is putting up 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Watch Durant, Scottie Barnes and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 26.2 6 5.4 0.5 0.9 2.6 Devin Booker 20.2 3.4 5.9 0.6 0.5 1.2 Jusuf Nurkic 11.4 9.6 3.6 0.9 1.4 0.5 Grayson Allen 11.1 4.2 2.6 0.7 0.6 2.1 Eric Gordon 13.2 1.7 2.6 1 0.5 3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.