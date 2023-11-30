Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Apache County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Apache County, Arizona today? We have the information below.
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Many Farms High School at St. Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: St. Johns, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
