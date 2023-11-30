The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

The Coyotes are 5-4-1 over the last 10 games, putting up 30 total goals (seven power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have given up 31 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+165)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have posted a record of 2-2-4 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 10-9-2.

In the 10 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Coyotes registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Arizona has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (2-1-0 record).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 14 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (8-4-2).

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-4-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-1-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 6th 32.2 Shots 27.2 31st 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 18th 19.77% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 4th 87.95% Penalty Kill % 81.33% 13th

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

