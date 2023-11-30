Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Coconino County, Arizona today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunderbird High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.