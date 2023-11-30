The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Arizona Coyotes' Matias Maccelli will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 19 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games (playing 19:27 per game).

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 16 total points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 11 assists.

This season, Maccelli has three goals and 13 assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a record of 2-6-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 288 saves and an .892 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Colorado, Cale Makar has 32 points in 21 games (six goals, 26 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has chipped in with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists).

Rantanen has 27 points for Colorado, via 12 goals and 15 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has given up eight goals (2.35 goals against average) and recorded 91 saves.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 6th 32.2 Shots 27.2 31st 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 18th 19.77% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 4th 87.95% Penalty Kill % 81.33% 13th

