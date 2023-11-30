The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 14 times, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 21 games this season.

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (3rd) Goals 66 (16th) 59 (10th) Goals Allowed 64 (15th) 17 (8th) Power Play Goals 18 (7th) 10 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Five of Arizona's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.6 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes' 66 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 3.0 goals per game, 64 total, which ranks 15th among NHL teams.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.