The 2023 Hero World Challenge will run at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas, playing at 7,449 yards as a par-72 with a $3.5M purse to be had. Viktor Hovland took home the top spot at the last edition of this tournament. Tune in the opening round on Thursday, November 30 to find out who will take the first step to earning the title this year.

How to Watch the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Start Time: 10:46 AM ET

10:46 AM ET Venue: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards

Par 72/7,449 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Hero World Challenge Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st

Hero World Challenge Notable Pairings & Tee Times

