Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Janis Moser find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Moser stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Moser's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|20:47
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.