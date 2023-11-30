Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Joshua Brown a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
