Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Considering a bet on Crouse? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse has averaged 15:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Crouse has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Crouse has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Crouse has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 20 games played.

Crouse's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 13 Points 4 10 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

