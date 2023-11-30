Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tempe High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on November 30

3:55 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolleson Union High School at Sierra Linda High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 30

4:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Heritage Academy at Sequoia Charter High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 30

5:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Dysart High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 30

6:50 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Willow Canyon High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30

6:55 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30

6:55 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

McClintock High School at Marcos de Niza High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Thunderbird High School at Coconino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

La Joya Community High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30

7:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Highland Preparatory at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Copper Canyon High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Campo Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Deer Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise Honors High School at Poston Butte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood High School at North Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Apache Junction High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradshaw Mountain High School at Williams Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Santa Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon View High School at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Arcadia High School