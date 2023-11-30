Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tempe High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Heritage Academy at Sequoia Charter High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dysart High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Willow Canyon High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McClintock High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunderbird High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Joya Community High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Highland Preparatory at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copper Canyon High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Campo Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise Honors High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apache Junction High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon View High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
