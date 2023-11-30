Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
Can we count on Mathew Dumba scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- Dumba has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Dumba has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
