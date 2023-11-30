Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mohave County, Arizona. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison Highland Preparatory at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center