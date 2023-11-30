The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Bjugstad in the Coyotes-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad has averaged 17:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In four of 21 games this season, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 21 games this season, Bjugstad has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 10 of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Bjugstad hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

