The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Schmaltz included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schmaltz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is -8.

In four of 21 games this year, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in 12 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 4 16 Points 4 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

