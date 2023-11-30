Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a Pac-12 team on Thursday in college basketball action.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Portland Pilots
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
