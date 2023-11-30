Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Pinal County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paradise Honors High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apache Junction High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
