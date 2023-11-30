Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage Academy at Sequoia Charter High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
