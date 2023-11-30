If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage Academy at Sequoia Charter High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 30

5:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradshaw Mountain High School at Williams Field High School