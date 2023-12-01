Friday's game features the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) and the Pacific Tigers (4-2) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-60 win for heavily favored Arizona State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

In their last game on Saturday, the Sun Devils secured a 77-69 win against High Point.

Arizona State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 71, Pacific 60

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

Against the UTSA Roadrunners on November 6, the Sun Devils picked up their best win of the season, a 70-55 home victory.

The Sun Devils have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 107) on November 6

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 109) on November 10

66-49 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 24

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 204) on November 19

77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 224) on November 13

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Kadidia Toure: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG% Treasure Hunt: 9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Maggie Besselink: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (158th in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per outing (150th in college basketball).

