Arizona State vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) and the Pacific Tigers (4-2) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-60 win for heavily favored Arizona State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.
In their last game on Saturday, the Sun Devils secured a 77-69 win against High Point.
Arizona State vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona State 71, Pacific 60
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- Against the UTSA Roadrunners on November 6, the Sun Devils picked up their best win of the season, a 70-55 home victory.
- The Sun Devils have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
- Arizona State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 107) on November 6
- 75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 109) on November 10
- 66-49 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 24
- 72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 204) on November 19
- 77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 224) on November 13
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Kadidia Toure: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG%
- Treasure Hunt: 9.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Maggie Besselink: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (158th in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per outing (150th in college basketball).
