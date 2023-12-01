The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Pacific Tigers (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 5.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Sun Devils allow (62.3).

Pacific is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Arizona State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are only 4.5 more points than the Tigers allow (63.8).

Arizona State is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Pacific has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.1 higher than the Sun Devils have conceded.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Kadidia Toure: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.8 FG% Treasure Hunt: 9 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Maggie Besselink: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Arizona State Schedule