Eric Gordon and his Phoenix Suns teammates will match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gordon, in his most recent showing, had 10 points in a 112-105 loss to the Raptors.

In this article, we look at Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.6 14.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.8 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.7 PRA -- 19.6 18.7 PR -- 16.7 16 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 109.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, allowing 10.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Eric Gordon vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 25 0 3 2 0 1 1 11/30/2022 19 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/28/2022 28 11 2 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.