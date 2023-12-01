Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alhambra High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryvale High School at Tolleson Union High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Tolleson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Prep High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryvale Preparatory Academy at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Heber, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Flagstaff High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcos de Niza High School at Tempe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenway High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler Preparatory Academy at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Ridge High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cicero Preparatory Academy at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Wadell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John Paul II Catholic High School at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glendale Preparatory Academy at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
