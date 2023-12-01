If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alhambra High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1

4:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Maryvale High School at Tolleson Union High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1

4:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1

4:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Prep High School at Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 1

5:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Maryvale Preparatory Academy at Mogollon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Heber, AZ

Heber, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesquite High School at Flagstaff High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on December 1

6:45 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 1

6:50 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 1

6:55 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Tempe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Shadow Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenway High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler Preparatory Academy at Arete Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Ridge High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cicero Preparatory Academy at Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Maricopa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Wadell, AZ

Wadell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St John Paul II Catholic High School at Gilbert Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Glendale Preparatory Academy at Camp Verde High School