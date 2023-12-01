Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Maricopa County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Desert Edge High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Red Mountain High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM AZT on December 2
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 2
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
